Abbott: Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Something Racist’ Daily

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) says something racist every day of the week.

Saturday on MSNBC, Crockett said, “Right now, African-Americans are only going to have one-fifth of the voting power that they should have in the state of Texas under this map. And we know that our Latino brothers and sisters will only have one-third of the voting power. And frankly, Asians, which tend to be one of the fastest growing demographics in the state of Texas, have literally no power.”

Abbott said, “Well, first of all, it would not be a day the ends of the letter ‘y’ if Jasmine Crockett didn’t say something racist.”

He continued, “The problem that Democrats have in the state of Texas is Hispanics, Black voters, and other voters. They have learned now that the ideas that Democrats stand for are contrary to the ideas that the Hispanic community and Black community stand for. They all want secure borders. They don’t want men in women’s sports, and they want to support law enforcement. And so what we’re finding is that these Hispanics now are voting for Republicans.”

He added, “If the Democrats would say that they should have been entitled to elect a certain member of a particular race, but instead let the voters of that district decide, regardless of their race.”

