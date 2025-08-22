GOP Rep. Gill: ‘I Would Like to See Kamala Harris Subpoenaed’

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) suggested the possibility of the House Oversight Committee subpoenaing former Vice President Kamala Harris, as part of the committee’s investigation into former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while in office.

According to the Texas Republican, Harris could offer insight into Biden’s tenure.

“The House Oversight Committee just interviewed former Biden White House spokesman Ian Sams yesterday,” host Cheryl Casone said. “I want to get your take on this. This is the latest testimony in the autopen investigation. Oversight Chair James Comer gave some insight into the interview. He revealed that the ex-Biden spokesman only saw the 46th president twice in two plus years of service, and then Chairman Comer also hinted at a subpoena for former Vice President Kamala Harris as they — excuse me, former President Biden’s mental decline. They say her testimony would be incredibly helpful to unravel the autopen portion of the investigation. And you even got these new documents showing even more people inside the Biden White House had raised concerns about what was going on. The oversight project obtain these documents from the DOJ. This former Assistant Deputy Attorney General, Bradley Weinsheimer, he raised concerns about Biden’s slew of term and pardons for Federal convicts. I want to get your reaction to all of this. You — by the way, serve on oversight, so I certainly want to get first and foremost your take on that?”

Gill replied, “Yes, of course. Listen, these are the people who portrayed themselves as being in the know, whenever all the American people watched Joe Biden on TV, we could see his cognitive decline. We saw his debate performance. We could see his eyes glazing over whenever reporters were asking him questions. And yet the people who should have been around him, who portrayed themselves as knowing Biden’s actual mental state, actually had no clue what they were talking about, and instead lied to the American people and said what you’re seeing isn’t the case. I know that he is totally fine whenever they had no clue. You know this isn’t just an indictment of the Biden administration and the people around him, but it’s also an indictment of Left-wing legacy media, who didn’t ask anybody if they had any evidence that Biden was actually as mentally acute as some of the people ostensibly around him were portraying it. This is a huge scandal and we’re going to continue these investigations.”

“Are you going to subpoena Kamala Harris?” Casone asked.

“I would like to see Kamala Harris subpoenaed,” Gill said. “I think that she should have been close to Joe Biden more than most people, and I think she’s got a lot to answer for as well.”

