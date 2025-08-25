Kinzinger: Occupying Every City over ‘So-Called Crime’ Is How Dictators Come to Power

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Monday CNN’s “The Lead” that deploying the National Guard to every city over “so-called crime” was how dictators take control.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Democratic Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker, just a few minutes ago, blasting President Trump’s plan to send the National Guard to Chicago and blasting his mental faculties as well.”

He asked, “President Trump today called Chicago a, quote, killing field and indicated he will send in National Guard troops. What’s your reaction? And do you agree with what Governor Pritzker had to say there about President Trump’s mental faculties?”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah, I mean, I fully agree. Just look at it. Look at some of his ramblings. It’s been like completely different from what it used to be. But listen, Jake, six minutes ago, the Republican Party believed in things like local control, states should be able to make their own decisions, communities. And now the president really is a power play, let’s be clear, particularly after you saw him threaten Baltimore, is doing this simply to try to look tough. Not invited to Illinois and frankly, shouldn’t be allowed there.”

He added, “Here’s the thing, as a country, we have to think about. You could put a soldier in every square mile and reduce this country to have zero crime. I read the book 1984, that’s what they did there. Is that what we wanna live in? Where you just occupy every city because of so-called crime? That is how dictators come to power. It’s how authoritarians come to power, on the backs of that, of safety and security.”

