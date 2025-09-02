GOP Rep. Burchett: ‘My Request’ to Leadership Is Release the Epstein Flies

On Tuesday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said his “request” to the Republican leadership in Congress was to release the Epstein files.

Discussing the House Oversight Committee’s closed-door meeting with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Burchett said, “That has been and will be continue to be my only concern is those ladies in that room and that they get justice, because you got to realize they were violated by Epstein and these other dirtbags and Maxwell. Then they go through the court, the justice system, and it doesn’t seem to matter who is in the White House, Republicans or Democrats. They were denied justice once again, and they were violated once again. In that case, it was even worse, and it’s some of them, as they stated. So again, my concern as it has been, is protecting those ladies in that room and the others, there were hundreds, apparently others out there.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Based on what you heard in that room from these women, do you think it’s more likely that the House speaker will support putting out what files would give us more transparency without interfering with what those women want?”

Burchett said, “Yes, ma’am, I believe that is what the speaker wants. I believe, within a short amount of time, I would say before midnight tonight, I would suspect something is going to be out. I think this thing has gone too far, and that would be my request. That has been my request just recently with our leadership. I hope we get to see some movement in that direction. And I think we will actually, because people have had enough.”

