Massie: GOP Should Vote to Release Epstein Files to ‘Put it Behind Them’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said Republicans should vote to release all the Jeffrey Epstein files to “put it behind them.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “Jeffrey Epstein is accused of targeting, assaulting and raping underage girls. That’s not a hoax. That’s something that needs to be investigated, and everyone should be pounding the table on this. This one isn’t hard, and it’s not complicated. It’s why Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is leading the revolt on this against Trump as we speak, rallying Republicans to break with Trump and support Massie’s movement to force a vote that would allow for releasing every single Epstein document that exists.”

Massie said, “I care most about the policy here, not the politics of it. But politically, it’s really bad for Republicans. They should just have this vote and put it behind them. Eighty percent of Republicans, it’s not just independents and Democrats who want these files released, 80% of Republicans support releasing these files. So, they’re at odds with our base right now, and particularly the MAGA base.”

Burnett said, “Massie’s being practical, but he’s also right there that this shouldn’t be political. There’s a right and a wrong, and exposing people who assault and rape children is the right side of the issue.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN