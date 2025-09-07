Homan: ‘We’re at War with the Criminal Cartels’ While Gov. Pritzker Protects Them

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump border czar Tom Homan explained the Trump administration was going to war with “criminal cartels” while Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) protected them.

Host Jake Tappr said, “Is President Trump planning to go to war in Chicago?”

Homan said, “I think his words are being taken out of context. I say we’re going to war with the criminal cartels. We’re going to war with illegal aliens, public safety threats that rape children, that raped citizens that committed armed robberies, that the distribute narcotics that kill Americans. We’re at war with the criminal cartels. Governor Pritzker protects criminal illegal alien public safety threats every day in that state, along with Mayor Johnson. We proved that. The first week of the administration, I went to Chicago. I started an operation there the first day we arrested nine sexual predators, most of them child rapists. We arrested nine members of the TDA. Several of those TDA members had a pistol, an illegal pistol with a switch on it, which makes that pistol fully automatic. We arrested two illegal aliens that a homicide conviction. That was the first day in Chicago. So, you know, President Trump and this administration, yeah, we’re at war with the criminal cartels and those who want to murder and rape the American citizens. You are damn right.”

