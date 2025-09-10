Charlie Sheen Tells How Bill Clinton Hit on His One-Time Girlfriend

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” actor and recovering drug addict Charlie Sheen discussed an interaction he had with former President Bill Clinton and a former girlfriend named “Dolly.”

According to Sheen, Clinton asked about Sheen’s girlfriend during a ringside encounter.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: So you got very famous after “Platoon,” and you went to go meet what was going to be President Bill Clinton.

SHEEN: It was a press event. He gave me the Razorback shoes, and you’ve probably seen them. They’re like, really tacky and red.

WATTERS: Yes.

SHEEN: But he gave them as a joke. And then as we’re moving away from the stage, Alan hears him whisper to one of his aides, tell me what you can about the brunette, right? And the brunette was my girlfriend, and so we had a laugh about it, and her name’s Dolly, and we told her about it in the bar later on, and she was really flattered. And it was just one of those things.

And then later on, the whole thing happens, you know.

WATTERS: Yes, the whole thing —

SHEEN: That whole thing, yes.

WATTERS: Lewinsky!

SHEEN: Yes, yes!

WATTERS: We know.

SHEEN: And it was like, OK, hold on, man. We were — we were ringside.