Jeffries: Shameful Supreme Court ‘Enabled’ Trump to Behave Like a King

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that it was shameful the Supreme Court has “enabled” President Donald Trump to behave like a king.

Jeffries said, “You know, one thing to understand, as people who are flirting with the Trump administration or doing the bidding of the Trump administration or engaging in the pay-to-play schemes of the Trump administration, the statute of limitations is five years. Donald Trump and this toxic administration will be long gone, but there will still be accountability to be had. And that process, of course, begins now. But it will not be complete until perhaps there is an independent Department of Justice, certainly an independent House of Representatives in Democratic hands.”

He added, “The Department of Justice is one of the great institutions in law enforcement in the history of this country and Donald Trump and these extremists have been destroying its integrity. And we should also blame the conservative justices on the Supreme Court for all of the things that we see happening, because they basically gave this president blanket presidential immunity in a country where the framers of the Constitution said, we don’t want a king. They’ve effectively enabled Donald Trump at times to behave just like a king. That needs to be revisited as well. The Supreme Court, shame on them for what they’ve done to this country and unleashing this out-of-control behavior that needs to be reversed.”

