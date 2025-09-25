Waltz on Calls to Leave U.N.: Has to Be One Place to Talk

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” United States Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz responded to people who say the U.S. should just leave the United Nations by saying that “there has to be one place in the world where everybody can get together and talk,” and the U.N. allows the U.S. to talk to countries that it doesn’t have diplomatic relations with.

Waltz said, “Well, number one, they need to stop doing — like we’ve seen in our own government and we saw with USAID and others, they need to stop all of this woke nonsense, there are seven U.N. agencies focused on climate change. There was a commission called the George Floyd commission, where Biden allowed U.N. investigators to come into U.S. cities and pass judgment on our judges and policing, with countries like North Korea and Venezuela weighing in. They need to get — as the president has said, they need to get back to basics, stopping wars, preventing wars, helping him — as the secretary general pledged yesterday — helping him craft these peace deals. And then, separately, there has to be — there are some people saying, just get the heck out, walk away. But there has to be one place in the world where everybody can get together and talk, right? The president had 150 world leaders there yesterday — and he powered through the teleprompter nonsense — but 150 world leaders listening to him, to his vision on immigration, on energy independence, and on his vision for world peace.”

He added that “we have countries that have presence here at the U.N. that don’t even in Washington, D.C.”

