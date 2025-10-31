Spanberger: I Won’t Work with Trump on Creating Jobs, ‘You Don’t Work with the Arsonist’

During a portion of an interview aired on Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate former Rep. Abigail Spanberger responded to the prospect of working with President Donald Trump on job creation by saying that “you don’t work with the arsonist who burns down the house to rebuild it.”

“PBS NewsHour” Correspondent Liz Landers asked, “You positioned yourself as a consensus builder, someone who works across the aisle. Would you work with President Trump on areas like job creation?

Spanberger answered, “I think that you don’t work with the arsonist who burns down the house to rebuild it. And, in this particular case, the individual who’s responsible for an absolute attack on the federal workforce is not the right person to help rebuild our economy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett