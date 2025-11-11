Trump: Newsom a ‘Horrible Governor’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), a potential candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary.

Trump noted Newsom’s struggles staging the recovery from California’s Pacific Palisades fire earlier this year and called him a “horrible governor.”

“I knew Gavin for four years. I got along great with him, but he’s gone radical Left, and you know, he’s building a train system from San Francisco to L.A. that’s got about a 2000 percent or 3,000 percent cost overruns. The worst thing — I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve seen cost overruns. I’ve never seen anything like that. If you take a look at what he’s done, so they lost 25,000 houses. Do you know they haven’t issued one building permit yet? So these people are trying to rebuild the houses.

But he did something — he did something even worse than that. He’s now taking a big section of Palisades or some area, and he’s going to build low-income housing, where they used to have luxury housing. He’s going to put low-income housing in. His fire stuff is out of control. The forests are burning down all over the place. And honestly, I always liked him, but he’s a horrible governor. He’s a horrible governor. If he ran the country like that, we would have an absolutely gone so country. This country would be gone.

