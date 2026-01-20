Psaki: Dem Rep. McIver ‘Targeted’ by Being Charged with Impeding for Trying ‘to Keep’ Feds ‘from Swarming the Newark Mayor’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki said that Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was “targeted by this administration” because she “attempted to keep” federal agents “from swarming the Newark Mayor.”

Psaki said, “As Trump’s Department of Justice spends their time investigating elected Democrats in Minnesota for what they are absurdly claiming is obstruction of ICE, one of the first Democratic lawmakers targeted by this administration is still fighting her case in court.”

He continued, “And you may remember this chaotic scene in May of last year outside of an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, where ICE agents arrested the city’s Mayor, Ras Baraka, on direct orders from the number two at Trump’s DOJ, I should note. Now, during that scrum, three Democratic members of Congress who were there performing oversight — which I would just reiterate, is a part of the job for members of Congress — those lawmakers attempted to keep the agencies — the agents from swarming the Newark Mayor. Now a federal judge dismissed the charges against Mayor Baraka, but Trump’s Justice Department did end up indicting one of those lawmakers who was there that day. Congresswoman LaMonica McIver was charged with three counts of assaulting or impeding federal agents.”

