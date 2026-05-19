Warnock: ‘Historic Turnout’ Is ‘Part of the Answer to What We’re Seeing with This Voter Suppression’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said that “part of how you respond to voter suppression in general is turnout, turnout, turnout.” And “part of the answer to what we’re seeing with this voter suppression, with this awful decision, the gerrymanders that are happening all across the South.”

Warnock said, “[L]ook, the massive turnout that we’re seeing, the historic turnout, that’s good news. And, quite frankly, it’s the answer to — or part of the answer to what we’re seeing with this voter suppression, with this awful decision, the gerrymanders that are happening all across the South. Part of the answer to that is massive turnout. The gerrymandering is based on predictions about turnout based on previous races. We’ve got to undermine that math, and I think we’ve got some real opportunities. I think the Republicans may have overreached here.”

He added, “The Supreme Court has done a lot of damage, this Roberts court, Section 2 in 2013, Section 5, Citizens United, all of these things. We’re not just talking about black voters, we’re talking about working-class voters, ordinary people, either through suppression or gerrymandering, which says that, even when you show up, it won’t mean as much.”

Later, he said, “[P]art of how you respond to voter suppression in general is turnout, turnout, turnout. They were trying to say that people couldn’t vote the first weekend of my runoff, and I literally had to sue them so that people could vote.”

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