Root: Pro Sports Embracing Pride Month Most Divisive Thing They’ve Ever Done

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Outkick’s Jon Root talked about sports.

Root said, “I talk about it all the time that Pride month is one of the most — actually not one of the — it is the, I believe it’s the most divisive thing that sports have ever done.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.