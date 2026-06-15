Chris Murphy: Trump Iran Agreement ‘Looks Essentially Like a Surrender’

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Trump administration’s memorandum of understanding with Iran, which has yet to be released, looked “essentially like a surrender.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “What is your sense of why the full text of this, if it’s only a page and a half, as the vice president says, has not yet been made public.”

Murphy said, “Well, there are a number of possible explanations. The first is that there’s actually not an agreement. The reporting has been that the explanation of the agreement by the American side is very different than the explanation by the Iranian side. And so there may not actually be agreement on the terms, or at least what the terms mean. It could also be that the president just wants to delay people learning the facts. This agreement looks essentially like a surrender. These are Iran’s terms. They are getting sanctions relief. They make no new commitments on their nuclear program. No pledge to give up their missiles or their drones. And it seems to imply that they will continue to control the Strait of Hormuz. Maybe during this period they won’t toll the ships in the strait. But the fact that the agreement has to say they can’t implies that they in the future have control of that body of water. So it’s an embarrassing document. It’s a humiliation of Trump by the Iranians. And that might explain why they’re trying to keep it in.”

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