Moreno: Iran Shouldn’t Have Ballistic Missiles, Haven’t Shown ‘They Can Be a Civil Society’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) stated that Iran shouldn’t have ballistic missiles and “They have not shown that they can be a civil society.”

Moreno said that the U.S. “destroyed” Iran’s ballistic missile capability, along with the majority of their industrial base.

Later, host Kaitlan Collins asked, “The president said something at his press conference that we were at at the G7 that he thinks Iran should be able to have ballistic missiles. Do you agree with that?”

Moreno responded, “Look, I don’t know the context of that. … At the end of the day, the president is the one who knocked him in the head. Name one single time that Obama or Biden ever took actions to actually knock them down. We destroyed their entire navy, Kaitlan. Their entire navy’s at the bottom of the ocean. They have no air force, no air defense systems. President Trump did that. He’s not going to let them do anything that harms America or Americans. And I think we should trust him. And by the way, we should cheerlead for peace. That should be a bipartisan desire, that we get to a peaceful settlement in the Middle East. It’s been long enough, 47 years. Let’s end this thing. Let’s hope — and maybe it doesn’t. Like I said, maybe it does not happen, but we’re not going to not try and just declare failure right up front. And to the people who say, well, finish the job, I want to know exactly what they mean by that, be extremely specific.”

Collins followed up, “[D]o you believe that Iran should be able to have ballistic missiles?”

Moreno answered, “I absolutely do not believe that they should have ballistic missiles. They have not shown that they can be a civil society. But you never know what the future brings. Look at Venezuela, I would have said the same thing about Venezuela a year ago. But, today, the country is on a path to a totally different place.”

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