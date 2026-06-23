Sharpton: Tucker Carlson Sees Trump, GOP Is ‘Going over the Cliff’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” network host Al Sharpton argued Tucker Carlson is no longer a Republican because President Donald Trump and the GOP were going over a cliff.

Host Ari Melber said, “I’m curious what you think of Tucker Carlson after all this time, now saying he’s done with Republicans?”

Sharpton said, “Tucker Carlson is very influential in far-right circles. There are even those that have suggested that he may be thinking of running for president himself. And if he does, that would, in my opinion, be very beneficial to the Democrat, whoever that may be, to have a Republican nominee and Tucker, who you could not underestimate. He would get a lot of the far right guys and ladies that agree with that. You know, I know Tucker. He’s a very strange guy. 20 years ago I went and had led a delegation to Africa, and he covered it for Esquire. So I spent some time with him and time after. And he really believes a lot of what he’s saying. I think a lot of what he’s saying is bizarre, but I do not think he’s a hypocrite or a liar. He believes that stuff, which means he can sell it.”

Melber asked, “Do you think he’d be saying this if he thought the Republicans were going to remain popular?”

Sharpton said, “No, I do not think he would say it if he felt that he would remain popular, if he felt that they were in a position to do some of the things, he believed, he wouldn’t be saying it, or if he had faith that this president and his successor was going to do things and win, I think he would save his bet. I think that he sees them going over the cliff, and he’s not going over with him.”

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