Dem Rep. Dingell: More Platner Stories Coming

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said she has been told there are more allegations about Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner coming after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

When asked if Platner should drop out of the race, Dingell said, “Yes I do. I’m one of the people that was disturbed by the reports a couple of months ago.”

Dingell said, “I’m going to not give you names because the people that I have a great deal of respect for as well, but they have said to me, you were right, your gut was right, your instincts were right, he lied to me. I am going to tell you point blank that — I’m not even going to give you gender because I’ve discussed it with people of both genders. They said that they’ll never forgive him for lying the way that he did. I think a lot of people gave been stunned by the continuing pattern of stories. Quite frankly, I am told that there are more. I do talk — this is a community that I work in, and there are other credible reports that people have told me of. I don’t spread rumors, so I’m not going to get into that. But it’s time. We have a sexual predator in the White House. That doesn’t make it okay for Democrats. Yes, we need to fight fire with fire, but we’ve got to have some principles and values that we stand up for.”

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