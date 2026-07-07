Fetterman: I Oppose F-35 Sale to Turkey, Oppose Providing Tech to Any Anti-Israel Nation

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that he opposes the sale of F-35s to Turkey and said that the minute “any nation goes and moves against Israel, then, I, absolutely, will change my view and would not provide them the kind of technology that we’re able to provide.”

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “The president of the United States has indicated he’s going to sell F-35s to Turkey, which Prime Minister Netanyahu is not in favor of. And Israel has a military edge because it has F-35s. What’s your view on whether we should be sending F-35s to Turkey and can we trust Turkey?”

Fetterman answered, “No, I absolutely don’t support that. Turkey, they’ve become incredibly and intensely anti-Israel. It wasn’t just recently — they actually, in the negotiations with Hezbollah, they claimed that they’re going to stand [with] Hezbollah with their resistance. And we all know what the resistance means, that’s more terrorism and trying to destroy Israel and kill more Jews. So, I absolutely do not support the sale of our best technology to Turkey. Yes, now they’re a member of NATO, and technically, they are [an] ally. But the second they — any nation goes and moves against Israel, then, I, absolutely, will change my view and would not provide them the kind of technology that we’re able to provide.”

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