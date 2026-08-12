Dem. Sen Ossoff: ‘This Entire War Is Based on Lies’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said the Trump administration’s military action in Iran is “based on lies.”

Discussing the threat to Air Force One in Turkey, Ossoff said, “If there was a threat to the president, it’s quite reasonable for the public in the Congress to ask whether the poor operational security at this White House may have contributed to it.”

He continued, “I want to express, on behalf of everybody in Georgia, our deep gratitude and appreciation for the sailors and the naval aviators from the Marines who are deployed and who are putting their lives on the line in service to the United States. I think we have to step back and recognize that this entire war is based on lies. They told us last year that the Iranian nuclear threat was obliterated. Then they told us earlier this year that there was an imminent nuclear threat. Both times lies. On day four of this war, President Trump declared victory months ago. Secretary Hegseth said that all of our objectives had been achieved.”

He added, “The war continues. Iran still has its uranium. Hormuz remains closed. This is a complete fiasco. It is a catastrophic failure by the commander in chief personally and his entire national security team.”

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