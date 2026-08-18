Ossoff on Natalie Harp Mention: ‘I’ve Heard This Particular Aide Referred to as His Security Blanket’

WATCH: Jen Psaki helps Sen. Jon Ossoff walk back his filthy smear of Natalie Harp JEN PSAKI: You have raised a huge amount of money, and I want to get to that in a moment. And you do have a race in a state that is red or red-blue, depending on the day. And I want to talk about… pic.twitter.com/yiam0XsUrL

Monday, during an appearance on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) attempted to justify his remarks about President Donald Trump and White House adviser Natalie Harp.

Ossoff said at a recent campaign event that Trump “wanted to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie.”

The Georgia Democrat claimed the comments referred to Trump’s lack of engagement on the Iran conflict, which he maintained was a product of being surrounded by “enablers.”

“You have raised a huge amount of money, and I want to get to that in a moment,” MS NOW’s Jen Psaki said. “And you do have a race in a state that is red or red-blue, depending on the day. And I want to talk about that. But one of the reasons why I think you’ve raised so much money is because you’ve called things out about Trump in a very clear way that others haven’t. And it’s- and it’s broken through. And the reason I asked about Natalie Harp is because it’s kind of raised this question out there. More questions about her. He is surrounded by sycophants, no question. I just talked about that. But you specifically mentioned her, and I just wonder why.”

Ossoff replied, “Well, I’ve heard this particular aide referred to as his ‘security blanket.’ And I think we could say that about any number of the senior aides in the White House. They’re not telling him what he needs to hear. They’re telling him what he wants to hear. And the nation is at war, and we cannot afford that. We need a team in the White House. We need folks at the State Department, at the Defense Department, in the United States Congress who take their jobs seriously. Those sailors out on the Lincoln, they do their jobs with excellence and dedication every single day. They didn’t sign up for luxury. They signed up to defend the country. And the president, surrounded by enablers in the West Wing, is playing golf, is trading stock and is decorating his ballroom. It’s a disgrace, all while American families in Georgia and across the country pay more for just about everything as a direct result of his failed economic policy and his failed foreign policy.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

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