Mark Kelly: Voters Can See Through Trump’s ‘Bullsh-t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said voters can see through President Donald Trump’s “bullshit.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “I played Vice President JD Vance’s new pitch to midterm voters. Essentially, just give us one more chance. You’ve been traveling around the country campaigning with people. Do you think that’s going to fly out there?”

Kelly said, “I think the American people are going to say no. Well, maybe, to quote Donald Trump from The Apprentice, they’re going to say, you’re fired. We don’t need this again. We got it. We’ve got to end this experiment of a failed real estate guy running the country. Didn’t work in the first term. It’s definitely not working now. We need to turn the page and get to something better. It’s going to take some time to put the pieces back together.”

He added, “They also realize the American people are smarter than that. And I think we don’t often give them enough credit. They can see through the bullshit. And they’ve heard this guy promise checks from DOGE cuts. They were supposed to get a check for that, and they were supposed to get a dividend check from his tariffs, which, by the way, they paid for, paid for out of their pockets. The American people, we all paid for that. Those checks never showed up. You know, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me the third time. This is the third time. They’re not going to fall for it.”

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