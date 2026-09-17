Rand Paul on AI Liability: I’ve Become ‘More Cautious’ of Immunity for Companies

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talked about the possibility of AI companies seeking liability protection like Section 230 and stated that he has “become more and more cautious about the idea of giving companies immunity.”

Paul said, “I’ve become more and more cautious about the idea of giving companies immunity. I think that there’s a certain aspect — and as a physician, I’m not a big — have never been a big fan of tort. But at the same time, I think tort has the ability to try to add policing of activities. Robert Kennedy, I think, helped to clean up the Hudson by suing the companies that were dumping stuff into the Hudson River. So, I think that I’m wary of giving liability protection.”

He continued, “Even now, with what they have, I’ve come to the belief that I think, like, defamation, you shouldn’t be protected from. I’ve had people putting stuff on that’s absolutely untrue. It’s outlandish. But then you have people coming up to you and saying, oh, I can’t believe you’re accepting money from Venezuela or from Maduro. … I think hosting that and putting it up is wrong, and there should be repercussions. So, I don’t know. I will look carefully at any kind of possibility of liability protection extension. But I’m not somebody jumping up and down to do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett