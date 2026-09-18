Blackburn: AI Regulations Have to Focus on ‘End Use’ or They’ll Be Outdated

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that we have to “look at the end use” or else the regulations won’t be able to maintain pace with technology.

Blackburn said, “I have been on this issue for quite a while. It was actually 2011, believe it or not, when we had our task force looking at how you set up privacy in the virtual space. The first bill was brought forth in 2015, and Big Tech fought it. They have been fighting me every step of the way. You need those basic privacy protections for the virtual space, one set of rules for the entire Internet ecosystem, with one regulator, so that people are protected. And, as you well know, protecting our children, the Kids Online Safety Act, protecting our intellectual property holders and our creators, which is the NO FAKES Act, making certain that we’re protecting consumers, making certain that we have ratepayer protection when it comes to utility cost, and also making certain that bias is eliminated from these training mechanisms for large language models so that conservatives are protected. If you put garbage in when you are training these large language models, you will get garbage out. And we need to make certain that these things are not biased.”

She added, “As technology evolves, you do not know what the next app or the next utilization is going to be. What you have to do is look at the end use as you look at regulation or the regulations are going to be outdated before the law gets signed. So, it is time to have this privacy basis, it is time to protect our children, it is time that we need to make certain consumer protections are there, and it is time that we make certain there is a regulatory framework to be sure that we win the AI race.” And that regulation needs to be light.

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