GOP Rep. Cammack: AI Rules Should Start with Privacy, Then Move to Frontier Models

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) argued that AI regulation should begin with data privacy rules and we need national data standards and then the work should be on guardrails for frontier models.

After praising the self-regulation agreement from earlier in the day, Cammack said, “I think if people really want to jump into this conversation, I think we should start with something far more basic: data privacy. I don’t want the government — just like so many other Americans — don’t want the government tinkering and toying with their data. But we don’t have a national data standard. So, that’s something that we have to do, and none of these politicians who are screaming about AI being really the Terminator that’s going to come knock down our doors, they’re the first ones to turn around and say, oh, I have nothing to hide, we don’t need to do anything in the way of data privacy. They’re talking out of both sides of their mouths.”

She added, “Let’s start there, and then let’s work to rein in frontier models, put some guardrails in place. But let’s not squash innovation.”

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