Dean: Dems Likely to Pickup Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Alaska

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean boldly predicted Democrats will win the Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Alaska U.S. Senate seats.

Dean said, “I think that people do believe that Trump is corrupt, and they gave him a pass on that for quite a while. But now his activities and his family’s activities, not to mention the other things like the war, have really caused pain for American consumers. And I think that’s what really got their attention.”

He continued, “The Republicans are sinking fast.”

He added, “Momentum matters enormously in politics, and the momentum is not on the Republican side. They have done too many bad things for too long, and the war is continuing to go on. This business with selling out the Ukraine for 300,000 barrels of diesel—that is not going to make any difference. It’s not going to make any difference to the economy at home. I’ve been obviously watching this for a long time, and three months out, I’m thinking, you know, we’re not going to know anything until three weeks out. Well, we’re three weeks out. In my experience, which has gone on for many years, is three weeks out and you’re cooked. This is baked in. The question is not whether the Republicans are going to get their butts kicked. It’s how badly. We are going to pick up—we’re going to pick up Iowa. We’re going to pick up—I think we’re going to pick up Kansas. We have a shot in Nebraska. I think we’re going to pick up Alaska because we have a very good candidate out there who is well known to Alaskans. People are sick of this stuff. They’re sick of it. And I think we’re going to get a lot of — the numbers among independents are incredible. The independents are going to go at least two to one for the Democrats.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN