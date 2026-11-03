FBN’s Varney: Trump Seemingly ‘Accommodating the Anti-Israel Theme’

During Tuesday’s simulcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” and Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Fox Business host Stuart Varney stated that President Donald Trump appears to be “accommodating the anti-Israel theme that is clearly growing in this country” with his announcement that the U.S. is halting $4 billion in aid to Israel.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said, “I have no idea why you would give in to Democrats who want to cut off aid to Israel, our number one allies in the region.”

Varney responded, “Well, Brian, it seems like he is accommodating the anti-Israel theme that is clearly growing in this country, and the President’s accommodating it, on Election Day.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett