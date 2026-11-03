Democrat Sen. Jack Reed Reelected in Rhode Island Senate Race

Nearly 30-year incumbent Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) secured his victory in his reelection bid against Republican Raymond McKay Tuesday night.

The Associated Press (AP) and others called the race shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, declaring Reed — the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee — the victor.

Reed is among senators last year who considered the Democrat government shutdown “worth it” after Democrats repeatedly refused to reopen the government — over a dozen times — over health care for illegal aliens and $1.5 trillion in partisan demands.

“I think it was because I think the perception — we made it clear that it’s not just a healthcare issue, but the whole issue,” he said at the time.

Reed has also been an outspoken critic of the Iran conflict — a major issue for voters — asserting that it has been made worse by President Donald Trump’s actions.

“We’re in a situation now because of Trump’s discarding the JCPOA, where we have no real insights into or detailed insights into their nuclear program, and they have significantly more enriched nuclear material,” he claimed during a May interview.

“…We had controls in place. We could build on those controls. Trump took them away. We’re in a much more difficult position. … And now they’re holding the whole world by the oil. They can control commands for their move. So this is a situation that may have been made much worse by the actions of Donald Trump. And now he’s floundering around trying to figure out a way to get out of it,” he claimed. “And there’s no obvious way.”

While Reed’s victory is not considered a Democrat pickup, it was essential for them to retain the seat to continue their hopes of swiping the majority away from Republicans in the upper chamber.