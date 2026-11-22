Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Obama administration Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano said Democrats should immediately withdraw funding from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they take control of Congress in January.

Anchor Fredricka Whitfield said, “In the recent midterm elections, the outcome showed that public support of the president’s immigration crackdown is waning. But with the clock ticking until the Democrats take control of Congress, CNN has learned that the Department of Homeland Security is ramping up spending for deportations and border projects before the Democrats begin their oversight. So what kind of options will Democrats have to curb the president’s immigration crackdown when they take power in January in your view?”

Napolitano said, “Well, you know, Congress decided to throw billions and billions of dollars at ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, without a corresponding assurance plan for how those monies would effectively, efficiently, and constitutionally be spent.”

She continued, “I think the first act of Congress ought to be to go back and look at those moneys and see what are still appropriately being spent by ICE and what can be appropriately withdrawn, making sure that we ensure our efforts at border security while going back and looking at interior enforcement of the immigration laws.”

She added, “They ought to have real oversight. They need to — let’s not jump to conclusions, but they need to bring in people who have been involved in the contracting and the training and the vetting that has been going on in ICE and put them under oath to really get to the bottom of how ICE rushed to implement the president’s mass deportation agenda.”

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