Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s self-aggrandizing persona is that of a working class hero but her tastes in hotel accommodations are decidedly first class.

That’s the conclusion of another New York Post deep dive into the “Squad” lawmaker’s official campaign expenditure filings, which revealed what the outlet called the former bartender’s “five star pampering” during a three-day trip to Germany that would have made communism founder “Karl Marx blush.”

In a trip where she “road tested her pitch as a global leader” and demanded “material gains for the working class,” the lawmaker ran up $9,000 alone last February during the German trip, campaign filings reviewed by the outlet revealed.

The jaunt was to the annual Munich Security Conference, which included a stay at the Hotel Bayerischer at a cost of $5,251, the Post reported.

“The restored 1841 hotel features a two-star Michelin restaurant, a spa with four stories, and a guest book featuring boldface names like Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brigitte Bardot,” the outlet reported.

In years past it housed Hollywood royalty such as screen legends Kirk Douglas, Buster Keaton, Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly.

According to the Post:

The price suggests she had a room to meet her outsized ambitions: a junior suite at the hotel goes for $1,091 a night at New Year’s. The Bronx-born AOC, who famously waited tables after attending Boston University — where she interned in the foreign affairs and immigration office of Sen. Ted Kennedy — attended two days of events at the conference. The conference focused on transatlantic security, but the hotel features plenty of perks. Its Atelier restaurant includes a tempting seven-course prix fixe meal for $310, and includes smoked eel, Norwegian scallops and duck, while featuring rock lobster and fries with caviar as add-ons.

The conference was the location that produced the uncomfortable sound bites of Ocasio-Cortez having difficulty with an answer on a potential communist China invasion of Tawain, as reported by Breitbart News and other outlets in mid February.

Republican New York City Councilman Frank Morano from Staten Island told the Post he was shocked by the size of AOC’s tab.

Said Morano, “I’m not suggesting that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has to stay at a Motel 6 every time that she travels. But $9,000 on hotels is a pretty remarkable tab for someone whose entire political career is about railing against the excesses of capitalism.”

He added, “Apparently when it comes to accommodations, democratic socialism has a luxury suite exception.”

After the Munich event, Ocasio-Cortez took a train to Berlin to speak to 1,100 students at the Technical University Berlin and stayed at the Westin Berlin Grand, running up lodging costs totalling $3,730.

When the Munich event was over, the 37-year-old comrade headed to the capital city of Berlin by rail, her $748 train expense for Deutsche Bahn suggests. First-class tickets go for less than $200, indicating AOC brought either companions or security with her.

The lawmaker spoke to 1,100 students at the Technical University Berlin, where she called to throw “sand in the gears” of injustice – before bedding down at the Westin Berlin Grand, with lodging costs totaling $3,730, the Post reported.

The hotels top rooms offer “iconic views” of the Brandenburg Gate and the Berlin Cathedral, with the lobby featuring a stunning 30-meter staircase rising under an eight-story octagonal atrium.

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The representative commonly known as AOC also spent $2,650 in campaign donor funds on a driving service during her stay, according to the tabloid.

The entire junket unfolded over the Valentine’s Day weekend at a cost of $12,000 but in actually cost even more as the filings reviewed didn’t detail meals or incidental expenses. Her campaign did file two American Express payments, one for $1,000 and another for $12,204, the Post reported.

It’s not the first time the Post has tracked the lawmaker’s expenditures. As Breitbart News reported in October, the newspaper called her a “Champagne Communist” for $47,000 in luxury stays in hotels across the country while supporting midterm candidates.

In March, the tabloid reported she spent more than $2,000 in campaign funds for a celebrity makeup artist, despite once boasting about doing her own makeup in a social media tutorial.

AOC’s office did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.