A tornado hit southern Palm Beach County, Florida, on Saturday, and video footage showed the eerie twister hovering over a neighborhood.

Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado over Kings Point near Delray Beach just before 6:30 p.m., and residents in those areas were left with significant damage, CBS 12 reported.

The damage included uprooted trees and power bring knocked out. A woman living in the Boca Raton neighborhood called Boca Gardens told the outlet she was at home when the storm moved through the area, and described the frightening experience.

“It sounded like a freight train, and the rain came through fiercely. I saw the tops of the trees come down,” she recalled, adding, “It was bad. It was very bad.”

Video footage taken from Boynton Beach showed what appeared to be the twister hovering over houses in Kings Point as the evening light faded:

Neighbors in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach reported damage following a Tornado Warning and a Tornado watch late Saturday, according to WPBF.

Images showed the tornado near Boca Raton, and meteorologist Matt Devitt said at 7:33 p.m Saturday that no injuries had so far been reported:

The severe weather in south Florida also brought strong thunderstorms, per NBC Miami:

The activity was linked to a disturbance in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, combined with a nearly stationary front, abundant moisture and atmospheric instability, conditions that favored the development of organized storms. Throughout the day, the National Weather Service issued five tornado warnings, three from its Miami office and two from its Melbourne office.

Meanwhile, video footage caught the moment a massive waterspout appeared over Pompano Beach on Saturday, according to CBS Miami:

Per the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory website, “A tornado is a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Because wind is invisible, it is hard to see a tornado unless it forms a condensation funnel made up of water droplets, dust and debris. Tornadoes can be among the most violent phenomena of all atmospheric storms we experience.”