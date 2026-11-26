Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed President Donald Trump’s plan to meet with Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) to discuss a healthcare plan.

Comer said he believed that Trump would not “fall for a socialist agenda.”

“Congressman, great to see you,” guest host Brian Kilmeade said. “Your thoughts about the president saying he’ll meet with El-Sayed and J.D. Vance saying he’s looking to talk about kitchen table issues?”

Comer replied, “I think that’s great. I mean, the people spoke. I don’t agree with what the people elected a couple of weeks ago, but the reality is the Democrats are going to be in the majority, and if we’re going to govern, then the president should, and it appears he is going to reach across the aisle and listen and see if there’s anywhere they can find common ground. That’s great. I wish Joe Biden had done that when he were president, but he didn’t. And I applaud the president for doing that.

“Now, having said that, I’m pretty confident that Donald Trump’s not going to fall for a socialist agenda,” he continued. “That’s what El-Sayed and Mamdani and all the socialist Democrats campaigned on a few weeks ago. But I do think it’s good that President Trump has given them an opportunity to talk because there may be areas where we can agree, and I hope there are areas. I would love for things to pass in Congress on a bipartisan basis, but we just haven’t seen that with the Democrats over the past two years.”

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