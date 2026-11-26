On Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tennessee’s governor-elect, criticized Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) for a trip she took to Paris to learn how to “fight oligarchy.”

“Can we just have a moment about — I looked up Pramila — I looked up Jayapal’s voting record,” guest host Kellyanne Conway said. “She’s a very unremarkable, unimpressive — loud but unimpressive legislator here in Washington. I know you’ve served at the same time. Why is she in the place that gave us Versailles and Marie Antoinette saying ‘let them eat cake’ to teach us all how to fight oligarchy, on taxpayer money?”

Blackburn replied, “That’s right. I think she’s probably gone over there to take a class in chaos 101. And that is what the Democrats are going to do with their newfound power. It is not going to be addressing the cost of living or affordability, as they call it. Kellyanne, they are all about chaos. So, she is over there learning how to create chaos. And for people that voted for the Democrats, this is what you voted for. This is what they’re going to do.”

“We know it because they’ve already told us,” he continued. “And indeed, we see her over there finding ways to obstruct, to protest being a part of this, how you fight oligarchy and wealth, as they are saying. But we know what they’re going to do when they come here. It is obstruct and chaos. They’re not going to be working on putting more cash in the taxpayer’s pocket.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor