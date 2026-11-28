On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks stated that while he has “nothing but high regard for” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), “Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is a Jew. There has been hostility, not just to people who support AIPAC and Bibi and all that stuff. I understand that. Some of that has spilled over to other things.” And Van Hollen should denounce those attacking Schumer for supporting Israel’s right to self-defense.

Brooks began by saying that Schumer did well in the election and supports the filibuster, which Brooks agrees with. He continued, “I have got nothing but high regard for Chris Van Hollen, having watched him over these many years that he’s been in the Senate. The one thing that I think Democrats need to clear up, Chuck Schumer is a Jew. There has been hostility, not just to people who support AIPAC and Bibi and all that stuff. I understand that. Some of that has spilled over to other things.”

He continued, “So, for example, a week ago, on this program, Josh Shapiro came on, had a conversation with Amna, and he said he believed — he supported America — Israel’s right to defend itself. And I looked at the left side of my Twitter feed, and they were savaging him. And then, all this week, I see the same people savaging Chuck Schumer for his past record of support for Israel’s right to defend itself. I would love to see Chris Van Hollen say, this is not about that at all. I find that repugnant. I, too, support Israel’s right to defend itself, even while not supporting anything that Bibi Netanyahu is doing. That should be a possible position for a Democrat to take, and it would take what, to me, is a worrying trend on the left, and would sort of take it off the table for this race.”

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