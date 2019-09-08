WATCH: Suspect Caught Allegedly Setting Man’s American Flag on Fire

A suspect was caught on video as he set fire to an American flag that flew from a neighbor’s porch last week in Orlando, Florida.

The video footage shows the alleged arsonist walking up to the flag and staring at it, then walking away. A few moments later he returns and proceeds to light the flag on fire. Reports said the entire incident lasted only seven minutes and the man left after the flag was completely burned.

Neighbor Jessica Harper told reporters she has no idea why someone would do such a thing.

“It was heartbreaking to see that someone was willing to go to those lengths. It looks like somebody was having a good time with some alcohol earlier in the evening, which probably played a part, but still doesn’t justify the action,” she commented.

Reports said the incident occurred at the home of a 45-year-old man on East Kaley Street in Wadeview Park.

“The homeowners Ring Doorbell camera captures the whole incident, in which a man walked up to the home, and used a lighter to set the flag on fire,” according to a Fox 35 report.

The man said he called police at about 5 p.m. to report that the flag on his property had been burned a few hours prior.

Reports said authorities are currently investigating the incident and added that the homeowner has since replaced the flag.

On June 14, Breitbart News reported that Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) introduced a constitutional amendment in honor of Flag Day that prohibits the burning of the American flag.

“Our United States flag is a timeless symbol of liberty that tells the story of America, the story of our enduring pursuit of freedom,” Daines said in a press release.

“Remembering the sacrifices of all who carried its colors into battle, our nation should always render the flag the honor and dignity it is due,” he concluded.