Police: Arizona Man Caught Setting Vehicles Ablaze in Parking Lot

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for an Arizona man who reportedly set five vehicles on fire in a parking lot, according to surveillance video of the incident.

The Facebook video released by the police on Saturday showed the suspect cut into a chain-link fence to break into an auto dealer’s parking lot before setting each vehicle on fire.

The incident took place at 7 a.m. on January 5 at Reliable & D-Pendable Auto Sales in Phoenix.

“He obviously came prepared for this,” Sgt. James Rothchild told Fox 10. “He was trying to hide who he is, but he had the items he needed to light those vehicles on fire pretty quickly.”

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask, and gloves.

The suspect appeared to sustain burn injuries to his hands at some point during the incident that police say might be helpful in tracking down the victim.

“Maybe someone knows someone who recently suffered a burn, and that information would help us, too,” Rothchild told Fox 10.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or submit tips online.