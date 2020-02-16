Police: Man Charged with Raping 11-Year-Old Girl in New York

A man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl inside her Brooklyn, New York, home has been arrested, police said.

NBC 4 New York reported that Andre Clarke, 45, of Staten Island, was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday at a Queens hotel.

Clarke is accused of raping the girl multiple times inside her home in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, WPIX reported.

Medics responded to the incident and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Clarke fled in a vehicle following the alleged rape but was arrested on Sunday in Queens, the New York Post reported.

Clarke is known to the 11-year-old victim’s family, but details of the relationship are unclear, police told the Post.

Clarke faces three counts of rape, three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, and three counts of sexual assault.

The 45-year-old has a rap sheet that includes 11 prior arrests, including assault, theft, robbery, harassment, and driving while intoxicated.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking to see if there were other victims.