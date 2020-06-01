Suspected Looter in On-Camera Interview: ‘Trying to Get Some Money’

A suspected looter taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department granted an on-camera interview with a local Fox station on Sunday, telling a reporter that he did it for the money.

“We saw you at the New Balance store,” Bill Melugin of KTTV said. “Why are you out here?”

Looter explains his motive to @BillFOXLA after being caught by police https://t.co/sd8u3Woioa pic.twitter.com/0GqRkW8EqD — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2020

“Man, period, point-blank … tryin’ to get some money,” the man replied.

Melugin pressed further, asking if it had anything to do with the Minnesota protests, but his response was not anything that your typical protester would have said.

“I mean, a little bit to do with that too,” the man said, “but not really. I’m out here for the dough.”

Protests and angry riots have been breaking out in cities such as Detroit, Michigan; St. Louis, Missouri; and Oakland, California, to protest the manner in which Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck using his knee for nearly ten minutes.