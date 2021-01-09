California authorities are looking for a suspected MS-13 gang member who was captured on surveillance camera killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her three-year-old daughter, police said.

Karen Ruiz, 35, was taking her daughter to her babysitter’s house Wednesday in Arleta, California, when she noticed Herbert Nixon Flores, 46, getting out of a vehicle to chase after her, KABC reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a video of the incident Thursday showing a vehicle approaching behind Ruiz’s car in a driveway:

❗️Graphic Video❗️ 46 yr old Herbert Nixon Flores is wanted for the heinous murder of his ex-girlfriend on the morning of January 6 on Bartee Ave in Pacoima. Flores is considered armed & dangerous. Any info call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide 818-374-9550https://t.co/gl1GDO6ywU pic.twitter.com/ZYLGjzWCDG — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 8, 2021

Ruiz could be seen in the video yelling and running towards a house, pleading for help. Flores eventually caught up to Ruiz and allegedly fired multiple fatal shots at her.

A woman then answered the door and yelled out in Spanish, “He killed her, he killed her!” while a child could be heard crying in the background.

Police say the child is in the custody of family members and is safe.

KTLA reported that Ruiz and Florez had a violent relationship.

“The relationship was violent,” said LAPD Detective Sharon Kim. ”She had several reports made against him over the years, and most recently, she took out a restraining order against him due to some violent acts he committed against her.”

Authorities consider Flores armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to contact law enforcement immediately.

Flores is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair, weighing around 220 pounds, and is six feet, one inch tall, police said.

Anyone with information that might lead to Flores’s capture or arrest is urged to contact Detective Sharon Kim at 818-374-9550 or call 877-527-3247 during weekends and nonbusiness hours.

Those who wish to remain anonymous have the option to call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.