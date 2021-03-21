A six-year-old girl died at an apartment complex in Texas after being shot multiple times Friday over an argument about spilled water.

The child’s mother identified the girl as Laurionne Walker, KTRK reported.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Earline House, Laurionne’s grandmother, told KPRC. “My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.”

Police in Pasadena, which is a city southeast of Houston, said officers responded to reports of an apartment complex shooting around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

A man who was related to Laurionne shot the girl multiple times, police said.

Laurionne was rushed to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead, NBC News reported.

Pasadena Police charged Raymeon Means, 35, on Saturday with one count of capital murder in connection with Laurionne’s death.

Means is being held in custody without bond.

Laurionne’s mother said her daughter was being cared for by a relative on Friday so she could attend the vigil for Laurionne’s three cousins, all three of them children, and their mother.

The three cousins and their mother died in a car crash Sunday night in Spring, Texas, after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. The crash was unrelated to the shooting.