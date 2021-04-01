A man in South Carolina got a black eye when a witness saw him allegedly strangling his girlfriend at a bowling alley on March 19.

A police report obtained by Fox 5 said officers responded to a call regarding an assault at Ashley Lanes Tavern Bowling Alley in Charleston.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man, identified as Pano Michael DuPree, allegedly go into the bowling alley and argue with his girlfriend.

“The witnesses advised the offender started placing his arms around her neck from behind, trying to place her in a chokehold,” the police report said.

A bystander reportedly observed what was happening and punched the 58-year-old in his face, which knocked him onto the ground.

A South Carolina man was punched and given a black eye after a female witness allegedly saw him strangling his girlfriend at a bowling ally and intervened. Posted by FOX 5 Atlanta on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Charles Francis, public information officer with the City of Charleston’s Department of Police, confirmed to Breitbart News on Thursday it was a male who hit DuPree.

“After the offender was punched in the face he fell to the ground while still holding the victim’s hair, pulling a large number of hairs from her head,” the report continued.

DuPree was later transported to Roper St. Francis Hospital for treatment, according to the Post and Courier.

“After talking to witnesses and DuPree’s girlfriend, officers followed him to the hospital and arrested him on a charge of third-degree assault and battery,” the outlet stated.

Following his arrest, DuPree was released on a $1,087 bond. His court date is scheduled for May 5.

However, it was reportedly not the first time DuPree, a lawyer, has been arrested, the Fox report continued:

In 2012, DuPree was temporarily suspended from practicing law while officials investigated allegations that he punched and bit a Utah state trooper during a traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. In October 2003, Charleston police arrested DuPree on resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges after he was accused of struggling with police officers who tried to arrest him at a hotel after they responded to a report of a fight.

Charges were eventually dismissed once DuPree finished a 30-day period without further arrest, the outlet concluded.