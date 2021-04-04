A drive-thru order took a bad turn on Tuesday when a woman allegedly opened fire into the window of a Burger King in Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

“The Memphis Police Department said it all started when a woman got angry about how long she was waiting for her food at a Burger King on Winchester Road,” Fox 13 reported.

The woman was reportedly in the drive-thru line when she exited her car, approached the window, then began arguing with an employee.

Memphis police detailed the events in a Facebook post on Friday, along with photos of the suspect who appeared to be wearing a blue jacket with a red hood:

Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers. The workers fled from the gunfire through the rear door of the business and were unharmed. The suspect was accompanied by a male who was the driver of the gray sedan. According to police, no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing. Aggravated Assault5305 Winchester RoadReport#2103012830MEOn Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Memphis Police responded to a… Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, April 2, 2021 One resident told Fox 13 he was not surprised when he heard about the shooting. “More security, more police in the area [would] probably help,” said Eddie House. Another resident, Dewayne Wilson, was relieved no one was injured during the incident. “Kids weren’t there so, you know, that’s the thing,” he commented, adding, “That’s kind of messed up. I’m glad that everyone’s okay.”

Citizens with information about the suspect’s identity were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Tipsters will receive a secret ID number and their identity will remain anonymous, the department’s post read.

“You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime,” it concluded.