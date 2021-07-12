Make no mistake: the reason that you have such huge spikes in crime in many parts of the country is because of not standing up for law enforcement, having weak policies where you’re letting people out, and you’re not prosecuting people who are committing habitual offenses. That is clearly causing disastrous consequences.

He continued:

DeSantis’ reference to “many parts of the country” correspond with Democrat-controlled municipalities that have defunded police, such as New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

“We’re happy to be supportive of law enforcement. We should look (at) what do we need to do,” DeSantis said. “I know we’ve done some stuff with the [Department of] Corrections to try to make that more of a valuable enterprise. The pay is not great. We’ve done some stuff to try to increase that.”

DeSantis’s hospitable comments towards law enforcement come as Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) admitted Democrats’ initiatives to defund police in Democrat ruled cities are “cutting the throats of the [Democrat] party.”

“What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” Clyburn told the New York Times. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.”

Meanwhile, the White House and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) continued to claim June 8, that Republicans are anti-police with their “votes” and “dollars,” even as the Washington Post fact checked the claim a day earlier.

“Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything,” WaPo explained.