“Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton has been charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell,” per the District Attorney’s office press release on Friday.

California Highway Patrol Officers arrested Gomez-Santana on Wednesday in Fullerton near South Lemon Street and Orangethorpe Avenue and found more than four kilos of fentanyl while searching his vehicle.

When officers went to go search the suspect’s home, they discovered “20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills, and 122 grams of methamphetamine.”

Despite being found with “enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people,” the suspected drug dealer only faces up to six years and eight months in prison if he is convicted on all counts.