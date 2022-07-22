Chicago Police: Victim Fought Back After Being Stabbed by Six in Attempted Robbery on Train

An early Friday morning attack on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side of Chicago left a 42-year-old man seriously injured after being stabbed by six people during an attempted robbery, according to police.

Police said the victim exiting one train and switching to another, around 2 a.m. Friday, when six individuals, armed with a knife and a broken bottle, followed him onboard, beat, and stabbed the man. The victim fought back against his attackers with his own knife, police said, critically wounding at least three of them.

Three of the attackers, men, ages 24, 36, and 52 were rushed to the hospital. All six suspect are in police custody.

“This kind of violence is absolutely unacceptable, and we applaud the Chicago Police Department for its quick actions to arrest the suspects,” The CTA said in a statement. “CTA will continue to assist CPD in its investigation, including sharing any video from our security camera system.”

Police are still investigating the attack.

Chicago is one of many Democrat-run cities across America in the grips of a suffocating crime wave.

