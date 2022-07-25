A convict was recently charged with allegedly carjacking a woman in Chicago despite already being on parole for discharging a firearm and on electronic monitoring for another weapons charge.

Steven Kelsey, 24, faces charges of aggravated carjacking and drug possession, CWB Chicago reported.

On July 12, a 44-year-old woman was eating lunch inside her locked Dodge Charger in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Marquette when a man wearing a ski mask and holding a handgun attempted to open the door on the driver’s side, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Grupca.

The man demanded the woman exit the vehicle, which she complied with, and he drove off.

While conducting a parole compliance check at Kelsey’s home two days later, authorities found the woman’s key fob in the pocket of his pants. The Charger was then located in a garage two houses over from Kelsey’s residences, Grupca noted. Kelsey was subsequently arrested.

“Data from the sheriff’s office showed Kelsey’s ankle monitor [from the electronic monitoring program] leaving his house and moving to the hijacking site at a speed ‘consistent with being on foot’ and then traveling away from the crime scene at a pace that appeared to be in a vehicle,” Grupca noted.

The suspect has a history of criminal activity prior to this alleged incident.

Kelsey was convicted of discharging a firearm and illegal gun possession in 2015 but was later released on parole. He was then charged with unlawful use of a weapon as a felon while on parole, CWB Chicago reported.

Kelsey was then released on parole again in June 2021 after posting a $10,000 bail deposit and was placed in the electronic monitoring program, which has recently become the subject of a lawsuit due to the program’s poor management.

Grupca also noted that Kelsey was convicted in a juvenile court three times prior: “twice for possessing stolen motor vehicles and once for aggravated vehicular hijacking.”

Authorities reinstated Kelsey’s parole, and he was transferred back to Stateville Correctional Center last week following his recent charges.

There has been a greater number of carjackings in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago this year.

Breitbart News recently reported on another woman in the Windy City who was carjacked while sitting in her Lexus RC coupe by a man with a handgun.

“As of July 9, there had been 845 hijackings in Chicago this year. That’s up from 806 at the same time last year, 503 at the same time in 2020, and 264 in 2019,” CWB Chicago reported on July 22.

Carjackers tend to be juveniles. The average age of a carjacker in Chicago is between 15 to 25 years old, Fox 32 reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.