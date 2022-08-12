GRAPHIC VIDEO: Driver Accused of Hitting Mom, Toddler on NYC Street

A suspect has been accused of driving into three people, among them a mother and child, in Queens on Wednesday.

The suspect was fleeing a traffic stop when the incident occurred, the New York Post reported Thursday, adding it happened at the intersection of Wyckoff Avenue and George Street in Ridgewood.

Officers were talking with the driver of the SUV as a mother pushed her two-year-old daughter, who was riding in a stroller, across the street.

However, the moment one officer motioned to another in a nearby police cruiser the driver appeared to hit the gas and speed away.

He apparently struck the mother, her child, and a 35-year-old man. The child appeared to be laying in the street but rose up from the ground as officers and the woman rushed over to pick her up.

A man wearing a bright yellow shirt was seen being thrown into the back of a nearby delivery truck.

“The intersection quickly flooded with people who had run outside to see what the commotion was about. Within less than two minutes, another NYPD car arrives on the scene to assist,” the Post report said.

Photos showed the woman pushing the stroller, and the SUV as it pulled into the road:

Dramatic video shows hit-and-run driver plow into mother and her baby in NYC https://t.co/ZIjHAV7dds pic.twitter.com/NSm3H3mn9Q — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2022

Another angle showed the SUV sitting on the side of the road with a police vehicle stopped behind it. Following the incident, NYPD officers did not pursue the vehicle, CBS New York reported:

Police said the mother’s knee was injured during the incident, her daughter suffered a hurt wrist, and the man’s leg was injured.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect had been stopped for driving with a suspended license, and officers told him to step out of the vehicle.

Although the car was eventually located in Brooklyn, the suspect remained on the loose.

In July, a man was hit by a car, then robbed as he lay hurt on the street in the Bronx, Breitbart News reported at the time.