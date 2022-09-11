A man is accused of trying to kidnap a five-year-old girl and attempting to buy her from her mother Thursday in Chicago.

The mother and child were walking down West Fullerton Avenue when the unidentified man began following them and started talking to the mother, Fox News reported Saturday.

Moments later, the man allegedly offered her cash for the child but she refused him. However, the suspect “attempted to grab/pull the juvenile by the hair towards him,” law enforcement said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt, walk up close behind the pair before they stopped and he kept going.

The man returned and was seen reaching toward the child as she and her mother walked in the opposite direction:

The pair escaped from the suspect, whom police described as a Hispanic man with red hair, a thin beard, and in his 20s.

Police urged citizens with more information regarding the incident to contact Detective Nunez at 312-746-6554.

Chicago police issued a community alert as they continued to look for the suspect and the neighborhood alderman asked police for more patrols, ABC 7 reported Saturday:

“I was having a conversation with the commander, that he put high alert on Fullerton Avenue during the mornings and afternoons. Especially when kids are going to school and leaving school,” 31st Ward Alderman Felix Cardona Jr. said.

Meanwhile, a law erasing bail in Illinois that was passed by Democrats was set to release thousands accused of second-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and additional violent crimes,

“Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to have eliminated cash bail — even for some of the most violent crimes. As a result, local district attorneys say they will be forced to free thousands of suspects accused of crimes like murder and kidnapping,” Breitbart News reported Saturday.