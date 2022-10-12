A Michigan man is accused of stalking, kidnapping, torturing, and raping a woman while holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a homemade sound-proof bunker.

Prosecutors and deputies say Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, allegedly abducted the victim from her Blair Township home early Saturday morning, where he gagged her and shackled her wrists and ankles with duct tape and handcuffs, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Thomas then brought her to a storage unit that he had rented and soundproofed, proceeding to torture and sexually assault the woman for 13 hours straight, according to Up North Live. She eventually was able to convince Thomas to release her.

Authorities later arrested the suspect at a Traverse City apartment.

Prosecutors accused Thomas of “extensively planning” the woman’s abduction and noted he had already been convicted of stalking the same individual years prior. He had also allegedly placed a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle.

The 38-year-old was hit with eight charges on Monday, including kidnapping, torture, first-degree home invasion, aggravated stalking, and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Thomas pled not guilty to all charges but was later denied bond by a magistrate judge after prosecutors argued he was a risk to the victim and community.

He is set to appear in court again on October 25.

