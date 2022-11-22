Police: Texas Gas Station Clerk Shoots Man Who Broke Jar of Salsa

A Texas gas station clerk is accused of shooting at a man who broke a jar of salsa, according to law enforcement.
Breanna Miranda, 22, was arrested on Friday after Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a disturbance call at the Atascocita gas station, the New York Post reported.
CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Follow us on Facebook https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/7DI1K6FvOO
— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 21, 2022
Officers discovered that Miranda told the man to leave the store and then they began to argue, “at which point the man broke a jar of salsa before storming outside,” the report states.
According to Fox News, she allegedly followed the man outside, grabbed a handgun from her car and shot at the man two times. The man’s condition is unclear.
Miranda was booked into the Harris County Jail with bail set at $20,000. She is facing a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.