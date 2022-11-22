Police: Texas Gas Station Clerk Shoots Man Who Broke Jar of Salsa

A Texas gas station clerk is accused of shooting at a man who broke a jar of salsa, according to law enforcement.

Breanna Miranda, 22, was arrested on Friday after Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a disturbance call at the Atascocita gas station, the New York Post reported.

Officers discovered that Miranda told the man to leave the store and then they began to argue, “at which point the man broke a jar of salsa before storming outside,” the report states.

According to Fox News, she allegedly followed the man outside, grabbed a handgun from her car and shot at the man two times. The man’s condition is unclear.

Miranda was booked into the Harris County Jail with bail set at $20,000. She is facing a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.